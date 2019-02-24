Git 2.21 Released With Performance Improvements, Human Date Option
24 February 2019
Git maintainer Junio Hamano has just announced the release of Git v2.21.0 with more than 500 commits since the previous release from more than six dozen developers.

Git 2.21 continues working on performance improvements for large repositories, a configuration tunable was added to force the HTTP version to use for fetching/pushing, a new --date=human type, introducing a new UTF-16LE-BOM encoding type to use UTF-16 with BOM in little endian byte order, updates to git-multimail, BSD port updates, and dozens of fixes.

The new --date=human option is more accurate than the relative date type but easier to consume than the full output of the default date information.

More details on Git 2.21 via the release announcement. The folks over at GitHub also have a write-up going over some of the highlights to Git 2.21.
