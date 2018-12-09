Junio Hamano has released Git 2.20 as the newest version of this widely-used distributed revision control system.
Git 2.20 is another incremental update to this widely used tool by developers. Some of the many changes to Git 2.20 includes:
- The Git clone process will better warn users when cloning to a case-insensitive file-system where there are files in that repository that only differ with their cases.
- Git on Windows now needs at least Vista. There are also various improvements to the Windows port such as better DLL handling and support for nano-second resolution file time-stamps.
- Additions to the Git completion script.
- Various updates to the Git documentation.
- An assortment of performance optimizations and also a great deal of bug fixes.
More details on Git 2.20 can be found via the mailing list release announcement.
