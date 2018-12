Junio Hamano has released Git 2.20 as the newest version of this widely-used distributed revision control system.Git 2.20 is another incremental update to this widely used tool by developers. Some of the many changes to Git 2.20 includes:- The Git clone process will better warn users when cloning to a case-insensitive file-system where there are files in that repository that only differ with their cases.- Git on Windows now needs at least Vista. There are also various improvements to the Windows port such as better DLL handling and support for nano-second resolution file time-stamps.- Additions to the Git completion script.- Various updates to the Git documentation.- An assortment of performance optimizations and also a great deal of bug fixes.More details on Git 2.20 can be found via the mailing list release announcement