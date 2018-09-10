Git 2.19 was released today as the latest stable feature release to this widely-used distributed version control system.
Git 2.19 brings more Python 3 compatibility work for git p4, a rewritten git submodule for each now implemented in C, Git Instaweb works better with newer versions of Apache, a git range-diff feature, new capabilities in git grep, branch sorting changes, and a variety of other additions.
The folks at GitHub have done a nice job highlighting all of the changes to find with Git 2.19, which you can see on their blog. Meanwhile, the release announcement has the lengthy list of all the changes to find in full for this new version of Git.
Add A Comment