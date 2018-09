Git 2.19 was released today as the latest stable feature release to this widely-used distributed version control system.Git 2.19 brings more Python 3 compatibility work for git p4, a rewritten git submodule for each now implemented in C, Git Instaweb works better with newer versions of Apache, a git range-diff feature, new capabilities in git grep, branch sorting changes, and a variety of other additions.The folks at GitHub have done a nice job highlighting all of the changes to find with Git 2.19, which you can see on their blog . Meanwhile, the release announcement has the lengthy list of all the changes to find in full for this new version of Git.