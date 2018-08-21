Junio Hamano issued the first release candidate on Monday of the upcoming Git 2.19 distributed revision control system update.
Git 2.19-RC0 comes with hundreds of changes over Git 2.18. There isn't any select standout features of this new release but a lot of continued code churn all over the place with a ton of smaller additions. Among the work in Git 2.19 is:
- More strings prepared for localization.
- Git Instaweb has been tweaked to work better with newer versions of Apache on Red Hat Enterprise Linux platforms.
- Various switches added to different Git sub-commands for extended functionality.
- The git submodule foreach functionality has been rewritten in C.
- Continued work for git p4 on Python 3 compatibility.
- Various performance enhancements and bug fixes.
The current list of Git 2.19 changes can be found via the RC0 announcement.
