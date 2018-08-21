Git 2.19 Begins Its Release Dance, RC0 Is Up For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 August 2018 at 04:46 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Junio Hamano issued the first release candidate on Monday of the upcoming Git 2.19 distributed revision control system update.

Git 2.19-RC0 comes with hundreds of changes over Git 2.18. There isn't any select standout features of this new release but a lot of continued code churn all over the place with a ton of smaller additions. Among the work in Git 2.19 is:

- More strings prepared for localization.

- Git Instaweb has been tweaked to work better with newer versions of Apache on Red Hat Enterprise Linux platforms.

- Various switches added to different Git sub-commands for extended functionality.

- The git submodule foreach functionality has been rewritten in C.

- Continued work for git p4 on Python 3 compatibility.

- Various performance enhancements and bug fixes.

The current list of Git 2.19 changes can be found via the RC0 announcement.
