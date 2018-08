Junio Hamano issued the first release candidate on Monday of the upcoming Git 2.19 distributed revision control system update.Git 2.19-RC0 comes with hundreds of changes over Git 2.18. There isn't any select standout features of this new release but a lot of continued code churn all over the place with a ton of smaller additions. Among the work in Git 2.19 is:- More strings prepared for localization.- Git Instaweb has been tweaked to work better with newer versions of Apache on Red Hat Enterprise Linux platforms.- Various switches added to different Git sub-commands for extended functionality.- The git submodule foreach functionality has been rewritten in C.- Continued work for git p4 on Python 3 compatibility.- Various performance enhancements and bug fixes.The current list of Git 2.19 changes can be found via the RC0 announcement