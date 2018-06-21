Version 2.18 of the Git distributed revision control system is now available.
Arguably most notable about Git 2.18 is the introduction of its new wire protocol "protocol_v2" that is designed to offer much greater performance. This new protocol is designed to be much faster and is already being used at Google and elsewhere due to the significant performance benefits.
The other Git 2.18 changes are mostly a wide assortment of other routine updates and improvements, including various other performance optimizations. There are also various bug-fixes too making up Git 2.18.
The lengthy list of Git 2.18 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
