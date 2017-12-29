Git 2.16-rc0 has been released as the first test version of this upcoming distributed revision control system update.
Git 2.16-rc0 is made up of more than 430 commits with a number of additions to Git's numerous sub-commands, continued work on rewriting more parts of Git in the C programming language, Travis CI build/integration updates, various performance improvements, and a variety of bug fixes since Git 2.15.
Those wishing to learn more about Git 2.16 in its current development form can do so via today's RC0 release announcement.
