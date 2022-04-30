Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 To Have Working Temperature Sensors With Linux 5.18

Sent in as a "fix" this week for the Linux 5.18 kernel and to be found in tomorrow's 5.18-rc5 release is supporting sensor readings with the Gigabyte-WMI driver for the Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 motherboard.
The B660 GAMING X DDR4 is the latest Gigabyte motherboard having working sensor support now via this Gigabyte WMI driver. It was a safe change to last post merge window considering the addition is a single-liner for matching the "B660 GAMING X DDR4" motherboard DMI information for the driver.
Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4
The B660 GAMING X DDR4 is an Intel Alder Lake motherboard with 2.5 GbE Ethernet, triple NVMe slots, and other usual characteristics of mid-range Alder Lake ATX motherboards. This motherboard typically retails in the $170~190 USD range.
With supported Gigabyte motherboards, this gigabyte-wmi driver allows reading the temperature sensors for the motherboard (up to 6) while currently other sensor types are not supported. This WMI driver sadly isn't maintained by Gigabyte themselves but rather the open-source community with this driver started by Thomas Weißschuh.
As of Linux 5.18, the currently supported Gigabyte motherboards by this upstream WMI driver include:
- B450M S2H V2
- B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2
- B550 AORUS ELITE
- B550 AORUS ELITE V2
- B550 GAMING X V2
- B550I AORUS PRO AX
- B550M AORUS PRO-P
- B550M DS3H
- B660 GAMING X DDR4
- Z390 I AORUS PRO WIFI-CF
- X570 AORUS ELITE
- X570 GAMING X
- X570 I AORUS PRO WIFI
- X570 UD
The support was merged as part of this week's platform-drivers-x86 fixes, which also landed some ASUS WMI fixes, Intel Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) fixes, and other minor changes.
