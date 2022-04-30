Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 To Have Working Temperature Sensors With Linux 5.18

Sent in as a "fix" this week for the Linux 5.18 kernel and to be found in tomorrow's 5.18-rc5 release is supporting sensor readings with the Gigabyte-WMI driver for the Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 motherboard.The B660 GAMING X DDR4 is the latest Gigabyte motherboard having working sensor support now via this Gigabyte WMI driver. It was a safe change to last post merge window considering the addition is a single-liner for matching the "B660 GAMING X DDR4" motherboard DMI information for the driver.



Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4