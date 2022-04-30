Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 To Have Working Temperature Sensors With Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 April 2022 at 07:06 PM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Sent in as a "fix" this week for the Linux 5.18 kernel and to be found in tomorrow's 5.18-rc5 release is supporting sensor readings with the Gigabyte-WMI driver for the Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 motherboard.

The B660 GAMING X DDR4 is the latest Gigabyte motherboard having working sensor support now via this Gigabyte WMI driver. It was a safe change to last post merge window considering the addition is a single-liner for matching the "B660 GAMING X DDR4" motherboard DMI information for the driver.


Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4


The B660 GAMING X DDR4 is an Intel Alder Lake motherboard with 2.5 GbE Ethernet, triple NVMe slots, and other usual characteristics of mid-range Alder Lake ATX motherboards. This motherboard typically retails in the $170~190 USD range.

With supported Gigabyte motherboards, this gigabyte-wmi driver allows reading the temperature sensors for the motherboard (up to 6) while currently other sensor types are not supported. This WMI driver sadly isn't maintained by Gigabyte themselves but rather the open-source community with this driver started by Thomas Weißschuh.

As of Linux 5.18, the currently supported Gigabyte motherboards by this upstream WMI driver include:

- B450M S2H V2
- B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2
- B550 AORUS ELITE
- B550 AORUS ELITE V2
- B550 GAMING X V2
- B550I AORUS PRO AX
- B550M AORUS PRO-P
- B550M DS3H
- B660 GAMING X DDR4
- Z390 I AORUS PRO WIFI-CF
- X570 AORUS ELITE
- X570 GAMING X
- X570 I AORUS PRO WIFI
- X570 UD

The support was merged as part of this week's platform-drivers-x86 fixes, which also landed some ASUS WMI fixes, Intel Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) fixes, and other minor changes.
2 Comments
Related News
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Announced With Intel Alder Lake, RTX 30 Graphics
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default
Linux 5.19 To Upstream Driver For Raspberry Pi's Sense HAT Joystick
Garmin Upstreams Linux Patch Around Boat Steering Wheels, Marine Navigation Displays
New Attempt Pursued At Using eBPF Within Linux's HID Subsystem
DisplayLink USB Display Driver 5.5 Supports Newer Linux Kernel Versions, Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The NTFS Linux Driver Situation
Concerns Raised Over The "New" NTFS Linux Driver That Merged Last Year
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Disables 3D Acceleration For Guest VMs With GNOME Boxes / Virt-Manager
Intel Publishes Open-Source PSE Firmware
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Fedora 37 Looks Like It Will Proceed With Plan To Remove Legacy X.Org Drivers
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default