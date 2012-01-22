GhostBSD 22.01.12 Released With Automatic Detection For Old AMD GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 17 January 2022 at 05:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
For those wanting a desktop-friendly, easy-to-use BSD operating system to try out the GhostBSD project is one of the better bets in modern times. GhostBSD 22.01.12 is now available with a variety of fixes and improvements for this desktop-minded BSD.

GhostBSD 22.01.12 can now auto-detect older AMD Radeon graphics cards that rely on the Radeon KMS/DRM driver rather than the newer AMDGPU driver. This helps the support for the Radeon HD 7000 series / GCN 1.0 (and should be GCN 1.1 too albeit not mentioned in the notes) with a better out-of-the-box experience on this BSD rather than needing to configure the driver manually.

This new GhostBSD release also removes OpenRC and DHCPCD from the base package set, fixes to the installer particularly around ZFS-based installations, UPNP support is now enabled for VLC, and various MATE desktop packages have also been updated.


Downloads and more details on this first GhostBSD release of 2022 can be found via GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
DragonFlyBSD 6.2 Released With AMD Graphics Driver, Better HAMMER2, NVMM Hypervisor
DragonFlyBSD Now Has Working Support For Intel Whiskey Lake Graphics
helloSystem 0.7 Released With Big Improvements For This Leading Desktop BSD OS
FreeBSD 12.3 Released With Updated AMD & Networking Hardware, Password Protected ZIPs
FreeBSD Improving Boot Times, Adds Hole-Punching, Better Linux Binary Compatibility
DragonFlyBSD's makefs Adds Support For FAT
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting