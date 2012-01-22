GhostBSD 22.01.12 Released With Automatic Detection For Old AMD GPUs

For those wanting a desktop-friendly, easy-to-use BSD operating system to try out the GhostBSD project is one of the better bets in modern times. GhostBSD 22.01.12 is now available with a variety of fixes and improvements for this desktop-minded BSD.
GhostBSD 22.01.12 can now auto-detect older AMD Radeon graphics cards that rely on the Radeon KMS/DRM driver rather than the newer AMDGPU driver. This helps the support for the Radeon HD 7000 series / GCN 1.0 (and should be GCN 1.1 too albeit not mentioned in the notes) with a better out-of-the-box experience on this BSD rather than needing to configure the driver manually.
This new GhostBSD release also removes OpenRC and DHCPCD from the base package set, fixes to the installer particularly around ZFS-based installations, UPNP support is now enabled for VLC, and various MATE desktop packages have also been updated.
Downloads and more details on this first GhostBSD release of 2022 can be found via GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment