GhostBSD 21.09.06 Released For This FreeBSD-Based Desktop OS
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 7 September 2021 at 06:07 PM EDT. 3 Comments
BSD --
GhostBSD 21.09.06 is now available as the latest release of this desktop-minded, FreeBSD-based operating system.

The principal change with GhostBSD 21.09.06 is switching back from using OpenRC as the init system to FreeBSD's rc.d for this handling of starting services. GhostBSD had enjoying OpenRC's service status feature but in the end it wasn't worthwhile due to GhostBSD needing to keep the OpenRC handling up-to-date with FreeBSD services catering to rc.d. After spending more than the past month transitioning back, GhostBSD is now ready to go with using rc.d.

OpenRC is expected to remain in the GhostBSD source tree at least until next year but there isn't the manpower available to keep the services up-to-date with it compared to just using FreeBSD's rc.d for starting services.

GhostBSD 21.09.06 also has a number of fixes and other improvements as laid out by the GhostBSD.org announcement.
