GhostBSD 20.08.04 Shipping With Updated Packages - Including MATE 1.24
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 11 August 2020 at 02:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
For those wanting to experiment with an actively-maintained BSD-powered, desktop-focused operating system, GhostBSD remains a great choice powered off FreeBSD.

GhostBSD 20.08.04 was released on Monday as the latest release for one of the few BSDs having a pleasant out-of-the-box desktop experience and is being actively maintained with frequent releases. Personally, GhostBSD has been one of my favorites in a time post-TrueOS/PC-BSD for a desktop-friendly BSD operating system and one that sees frequent releases and generally working well on modern Intel/AMD hardware.

With GhostBSD 20.08.04 there are a number of fixes throughout their stack plus an assortment of kernel and application level software updates. On the desktop front, this latest GhostBSD release is powered by MATE 1.24 that was released earlier this year. While MATE remains more popular on Linux distributions for those wanting to relive a GNOME 2 experience, MATE is working rather well on BSDs.

More details and downloads for GhostBSD 20.08.04 via GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Temperature Driver, SMN Support From FreeBSD
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel + Radeon Linux-Ported Graphics Driver Code
NetBSD Is Making Progress On Benchmarking For Performance/Regression Testing
DragonFlyBSD Lands New EXT2/3/4 File-System Driver
FreeBSD Back To Seeing Progress On 802.11ac WiFi Support, Ath10k Driver
FreeBSD Getting Close To Finally Migrating Development From Subversion To Git
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell