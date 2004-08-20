GhostBSD 20.08.04 was released on Monday as the latest release for one of the few BSDs having a pleasant out-of-the-box desktop experience and is being actively maintained with frequent releases. Personally, GhostBSD has been one of my favorites in a time post-TrueOS/PC-BSD for a desktop-friendly BSD operating system and one that sees frequent releases and generally working well on modern Intel/AMD hardware.
With GhostBSD 20.08.04 there are a number of fixes throughout their stack plus an assortment of kernel and application level software updates. On the desktop front, this latest GhostBSD release is powered by MATE 1.24 that was released earlier this year. While MATE remains more popular on Linux distributions for those wanting to relive a GNOME 2 experience, MATE is working rather well on BSDs.
More details and downloads for GhostBSD 20.08.04 via GhostBSD.org.