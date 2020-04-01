GhostBSD 20.03 Is Out As The Latest Monthly Update To This Desktop BSD
If you are looking for a new desktop-friendly BSD with TrueOS being phased out, GhostBSD 20.03 is out as the promising desktop-focused OS based on FreeBSD and using the MATE desktop environment as a decent out-of-the-box experience.

With GhostBSD 20.03, using pkg for package management now uses GhostBSD package repositories by default rather than upstream FreeBSD, update handling fixes, a WireGuard fix for its network management handling, and other updates.

Those wanting to learn more about GhostBSD itself or version 20.03, more details and download links at GhostBSD.org.
