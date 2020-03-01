GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
1 March 2020
For those looking to experiment with a BSD-based desktop open-source platform, GhostBSD has been competing well as one of the few in this field. GhostBSD 20.02 is out and continues being based on TrueOS/FreeBSD stable packages while shipping the GTK-based MATE desktop environment as its out-of-the-box desktop solution.

With GhostBSD 20.02 there is now a custom ZFS partition editor for better managing ZFS deployments along with the possibility of setting up ZFS alongside Windows/Linux/macOS partitions.

The GhostBSD Update Station for managing system software updates has also seen a number of improvements. Another notable addition on the mobile/laptop side is GhostBSD 20.02 shipping with powerd by default to improve laptop battery life. GhostBSD developers also decided to add Telegram to their list of default desktop applications.

More details on GhostBSD 20.02 or to download it for x86_64 hardware via GhostBSD.org.
