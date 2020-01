GhostBSD 20.01 is out today as the first release of 2020 for this desktop-focused BSD operating system built off FreeBSD.With GhostBSD 20.01 they have re-based to using FreeBSD 12.1 -STABLE and the many improvements that brings alone. On the desktop side, MATE 1.22.2 is the point release now in use as their default desktop environment.GhostBSD 20.01 also has installer fixes with GPT/UEFI partitions and various other fixes.More details on GhostBSD 20.01 via GhostBSD.org