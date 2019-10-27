GhostBSD 19.10 Released With Installation / UEFI Improvements
27 October 2019
Just in time for Halloween there is a new release of GhostBSD, the operating system focused on providing a good BSD desktop experience built off FreeBSD and the MATE desktop environment.

With the previous release being GhostBSD 19.09 from September, this weekend's GhostBSD 19.10 release isn't all that big. GhostBSD 19.10 brings improvements to UEFI multi-boot installations, ISO boot setup changes, and bug fixes.

GhostBSD 19.10 is a small update and more details along with download links can be found at GhostBSD.org.

GhostBSD is devoted to being a good TrueOS+FreeBSD desktop with MATE for those still searching for a good BSD desktop platform that is easy to setup/deploy and provide sane defaults.
