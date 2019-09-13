TrueOS changing direction was a disappointment back in 2018 with having done away with their desktop version that had been around for years since formerly being known as PC-BSD. But at least there are a few viable alternatives that continue advancing for a nice out-of-the-box BSD desktop experience like GhostBSD and MidnightBSD.
GhostBSD 19.09 was released this week as a big update to this FreeBSD-powered desktop-focused operating system. GhostBSD 19.09 is built off FreeBSD 12.0-STABLE while also pulling in TrueOS packages, GhostBSD 19.09 also has an updated OpenRC init system, a lot of unnecessary software was removed, AMDGPU and Radeon KMS are now valid xconfig options, and a variety of other improvements and fixes.
GhostBSD 19.09 continues using the MATE desktop environment by default. Among the desktop software changes in GhostBSD 19.09 are Tiny Vim replacing Vim, GNOME's Brasero replaced XFburn, GNOME MPV got dropped for VLC, and Rhythmbox is now the music player rather than Exaile.
More details on GhostBSD 19.09 at GhostBSD.org.
