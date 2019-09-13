GhostBSD 19.09 Provides A Good BSD Desktop Built Off TrueOS & FreeBSD 12
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 17 September 2019 at 03:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
TrueOS changing direction was a disappointment back in 2018 with having done away with their desktop version that had been around for years since formerly being known as PC-BSD. But at least there are a few viable alternatives that continue advancing for a nice out-of-the-box BSD desktop experience like GhostBSD and MidnightBSD.

GhostBSD 19.09 was released this week as a big update to this FreeBSD-powered desktop-focused operating system. GhostBSD 19.09 is built off FreeBSD 12.0-STABLE while also pulling in TrueOS packages, GhostBSD 19.09 also has an updated OpenRC init system, a lot of unnecessary software was removed, AMDGPU and Radeon KMS are now valid xconfig options, and a variety of other improvements and fixes.

GhostBSD 19.09 continues using the MATE desktop environment by default. Among the desktop software changes in GhostBSD 19.09 are Tiny Vim replacing Vim, GNOME's Brasero replaced XFburn, GNOME MPV got dropped for VLC, and Rhythmbox is now the music player rather than Exaile.

More details on GhostBSD 19.09 at GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
Wine Is Now In Better Shape On NetBSD Thanks To GSoC 2019
NetBSD Made Progress Thanks To GSoC In Its March Towards Steam Support
FreeBSD In Q2'2019 Saw Updated Graphics Drivers, Continued Linux Compatibility Layer
DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Radeon Graphics Code From The Linux 4.7 Kernel
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
DragonFlyBSD Developing DSynth As Synth Rewrite For Custom Package Building
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play