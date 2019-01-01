GhostBSD 18.12 was released on New Year's Eve as the latest version of this FreeBSD-derived operating system that focuses on delivering a good BSD desktop experience aside from manually installing FreeBSD or any other *BSD and having to manually setup a graphical environment and desktop of your choosing.With TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) no longer focusing on desktop BSD, GhostBSD and others will hopefully fill that void. GhostBSD 18.12 is the latest stable release for this FreeBSD 12 based operating system that switched to using the MATE desktop a few months prior.

GhostBSD 18.12 adds in Software Station to replace octopkg, live system handling changes, added the GhostBSD drivers and utilities, and various package updates.More details on GhostBSD 18.12 can be found via GhostBSD.org