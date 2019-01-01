GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 January 2019 at 08:12 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
GhostBSD 18.12 was released on New Year's Eve as the latest version of this FreeBSD-derived operating system that focuses on delivering a good BSD desktop experience aside from manually installing FreeBSD or any other *BSD and having to manually setup a graphical environment and desktop of your choosing.

With TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) no longer focusing on desktop BSD, GhostBSD and others will hopefully fill that void. GhostBSD 18.12 is the latest stable release for this FreeBSD 12 based operating system that switched to using the MATE desktop a few months prior.


GhostBSD 18.12 adds in Software Station to replace octopkg, live system handling changes, added the GhostBSD drivers and utilities, and various package updates.

More details on GhostBSD 18.12 can be found via GhostBSD.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
KDE Plasma 5.14 On The Way To FreeBSD, KDE Wayland Soon Might Work On The BSD
NetBSD Working On Better LLVM Toolchain Support
OpenBSD Security, DragonFly + Threadripper, TrueOS Topped Out BSD News This Year
HAMMER2 File-System Performance On DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 Released With HAMMER2 File-System Updates, New Intel Graphics Support
FreeBSD Had A Very Successful 2018: Performance Improvements, Better Hardware Support
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018
Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note