GhostBSD 18.10 Released, Built Off FreeBSD-Based TrueOS With MATE Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 November 2018 at 02:02 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
One year after the release of GhostBSD 11.1 as a MATE/Xfce-focused FreeBSD-based desktop operating system, GhostBSD 18.10 is now available and it shifts over to a TrueOS base.

Due to the change in direction for TrueOS announced earlier this year as a shift from a desktop-focused FreeBSD OS to instead being a downstream fork of FreeBSD and losing its focus on desktops, GhostBSD is shifting to use it as a platform for its operating system.

GhostBSD 18.10 is built from the latest TrueOS packages, makes use of OpenRC and LibreSSL, drops the GRUB boot-loader in favor of the FreeBSD loader, and MATE is the default desktop environment.

For making a good desktop experience, the NVIDIA 390 BSD driver is pulled in as well as drm-next-kmod for providing Linux-ported Radeon/Intel DRM drivers.

More details on the new GhostBSD 18.10 release at GhostBSD.org.
