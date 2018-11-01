One year after the release of GhostBSD 11.1 as a MATE/Xfce-focused FreeBSD-based desktop operating system, GhostBSD 18.10 is now available and it shifts over to a TrueOS base.
Due to the change in direction for TrueOS announced earlier this year as a shift from a desktop-focused FreeBSD OS to instead being a downstream fork of FreeBSD and losing its focus on desktops, GhostBSD is shifting to use it as a platform for its operating system.
GhostBSD 18.10 is built from the latest TrueOS packages, makes use of OpenRC and LibreSSL, drops the GRUB boot-loader in favor of the FreeBSD loader, and MATE is the default desktop environment.
For making a good desktop experience, the NVIDIA 390 BSD driver is pulled in as well as drm-next-kmod for providing Linux-ported Radeon/Intel DRM drivers.
More details on the new GhostBSD 18.10 release at GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment