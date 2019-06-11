Firmware Reverse-Engineering Using NSA Software Continues
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 11 June 2019 at 09:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Earlier this month we reported on a new Google Summer of Code project making use of NSA software to help with firmware reverse engineering. So far that effort seems to be paying off of using Ghidra.

Ghidra is the US National Security Agency's open-source project designed to assist in reverse engineering. Ghidra is similar to IDA Pro and other decompilers/disassemblers. The focus of the GSoC 2019 project has been integrating the support to make it suitable as a tool to help with firmware reverse-engineering.

Student developer Alex James has continued making progress in being able to load x86 / UEFI option ROMs. The effort currently underway is on the file-system loader for the components used for Coreboot firmware images followed by Intel flash images and UEFI firmware volumes.

More details on the current work can be found via the Coreboot Git.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot Project Is Leveraging NSA Software To Help With Firmware Reverse Engineering
System76 Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware For Their Laptops
AMD Zen-Derived Hygon Dhyana Appears To Be Working On Coreboot Support
Coreboot Finally Sees Zen/Ryzen Support In The Form Of Picasso APU Enablement
Purism Now Providing Pre-Built Binaries Of Coreboot For Their Laptops
Intel Working On Some Interesting Coreboot Improvements: Multi-CPU Support, SMM
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service