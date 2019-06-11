Firmware Reverse-Engineering Using NSA Software Continues

Earlier this month we reported on a new Google Summer of Code project making use of NSA software to help with firmware reverse engineering. So far that effort seems to be paying off of using Ghidra.
Ghidra is the US National Security Agency's open-source project designed to assist in reverse engineering. Ghidra is similar to IDA Pro and other decompilers/disassemblers. The focus of the GSoC 2019 project has been integrating the support to make it suitable as a tool to help with firmware reverse-engineering.
Student developer Alex James has continued making progress in being able to load x86 / UEFI option ROMs. The effort currently underway is on the file-system loader for the components used for Coreboot firmware images followed by Intel flash images and UEFI firmware volumes.
More details on the current work can be found via the Coreboot Git.
