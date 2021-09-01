Experiment Underway To Improve Gentoo's Binary Package Handling With Portage

Gentoo developer Andreas Hüttel "Dilfridge" is experimenting with binary Gentoo package hosting and finding out what improvements to Portage are needed for making it more of a reality at a larger scale.The Gentoo developer has been experimenting with a binary package hosting mechanism for Gentoo Linux to gauge interest level among Gentoo users and exploring what Portage changes would be necessary to ease such a workflow.Currently this experiment is targeting AMD64 packages but not all packages are currently available -- currently it's a KDE focused collection. The binary packages being generated are targeting generic x86-64 and not optimized for newer micro-architecture feature levels.



An old Gentoo Linux install on Phoronix back from the distribution's 10th birthday.