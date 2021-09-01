Experiment Underway To Improve Gentoo's Binary Package Handling With Portage

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 9 July 2022 at 06:58 AM EDT. 10 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Gentoo developer Andreas Hüttel "Dilfridge" is experimenting with binary Gentoo package hosting and finding out what improvements to Portage are needed for making it more of a reality at a larger scale.

The Gentoo developer has been experimenting with a binary package hosting mechanism for Gentoo Linux to gauge interest level among Gentoo users and exploring what Portage changes would be necessary to ease such a workflow.

Currently this experiment is targeting AMD64 packages but not all packages are currently available -- currently it's a KDE focused collection. The binary packages being generated are targeting generic x86-64 and not optimized for newer micro-architecture feature levels.


An old Gentoo Linux install on Phoronix back from the distribution's 10th birthday.


So unlike with Gentoo Linux normally in building source packages and being able to cater to your own processor/hardware, these are generic x86-64 packages. The binary package hosting has some known limitations as well like lacking cryptographic signing.

For those interested in trying out this experimental binary package hosting for Gentoo can see this blog post for more details on how to go about trying it out or expressing your interest in the comments.
10 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
RHEL-Based AlmaLinux Announces "ALBS" Access For Its Public Build System
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Makes Progress On Driver Porting, Plans For Usable RISC-V Images
Ikey Doherty Returning To Work Full-Time On Serpent OS Linux Distribution
Genode OS 22.05 Adds WireGuard VPN Support, Linux Device Driver Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment
SteamOS 3.3 Beta Released With Updated Drivers, Many Fixes