Gentoo's Portage 3.0 Stabilized With Much Faster Dependency Calculations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 September 2020 at 06:46 AM EDT. 12 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Gentoo's Portage 3.0 package manager has been stabilized and ready to shine.

Portage 3.0 removes Python 2.7 support as a significant change but more pressing to end-users is faster dependency calculations. Portage 3.0 should be 50~60% faster for dependency calculations.

This big speed-up comes by making use of the lru_cache functionality in Python 3.2 and newer. The developer who worked on the support found that emerge now dropped from about five and a half minutes to just over three minutes on his ThinkPad notebook running Gentoo.

More details on the stabilized Portage 3.0 via Gentoo.org.
12 Comments
Related News
Haiku Seeing Better Rust Support Following Important Fix
Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Amazon's Bottlerocket Hits GA As Linux Distribution Optimized For Containers
Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work
Mageia 8 Beta 1 Released With Many Improvements
OPNsense 20.7 Released For This BSD-Powered Open-Source Firewall
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
A Kernel Maintainer's Prediction On The CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030