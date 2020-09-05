Gentoo's Portage 3.0 package manager has been stabilized and ready to shine.
Portage 3.0 removes Python 2.7 support as a significant change but more pressing to end-users is faster dependency calculations. Portage 3.0 should be 50~60% faster for dependency calculations.
This big speed-up comes by making use of the lru_cache functionality in Python 3.2 and newer. The developer who worked on the support found that emerge now dropped from about five and a half minutes to just over three minutes on his ThinkPad notebook running Gentoo.
More details on the stabilized Portage 3.0 via Gentoo.org.
