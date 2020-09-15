Gentoo Offers Up New Easy Kernel Options

Gentoo Linux is looking to improve the kernel maintenance experience by offering up Ebuilds that make it easier to maintain the kernel through the package manager -- including prebuilt binary kernels.
The three kernel packages now offered are sys-kernel/gentoo-kernel providing a Linux kernel with the Gentoo "genpatches" applied, sys-kernel/gentoo-kernel-bin as a prebuilt kernel binary of the gentoo-kernel, and sys-kernel/vanilla-kernel as an upstream kernel build without any extra patches. The hope is these new packages will make keeping the kernel up to date easier and a bit more streamlined.
More details on these new Gentoo Linux kernel packages via Gentoo.org.
