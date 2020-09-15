Gentoo Offers Up New Easy Kernel Options
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 September 2020 at 06:26 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Gentoo Linux is looking to improve the kernel maintenance experience by offering up Ebuilds that make it easier to maintain the kernel through the package manager -- including prebuilt binary kernels.

The three kernel packages now offered are sys-kernel/gentoo-kernel providing a Linux kernel with the Gentoo "genpatches" applied, sys-kernel/gentoo-kernel-bin as a prebuilt kernel binary of the gentoo-kernel, and sys-kernel/vanilla-kernel as an upstream kernel build without any extra patches. The hope is these new packages will make keeping the kernel up to date easier and a bit more streamlined.

More details on these new Gentoo Linux kernel packages via Gentoo.org.
