Gentoo Spins Up More Stage Downloads For Musl libc, Systemd Init
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 July 2021 at 09:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Gentoo project has announced the availability of a greater selection of stage files for download in kicking off the Gentoo Linux installation process.

Gentoo is now offering stage downloads for musl libc-based builds, POWER9-optimized PPC64 downloads, and systemd-based variants for many architectures. AMD64 also has hardened/SELinux stages more readily available too.

All AMD64 / PPC64 / x86 / ARM stages are now available in both OpenRC and systemd init system variants.

These expanded Gentoo stage download offerings are now possible thanks to Gentoo's release engineering team having access to more hardware for creating them.

More details on these new Gentoo download options via the Gentoo.org news or head straight on over to the downloads area.
