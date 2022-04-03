Gentoo Linux Back To Spinning A Weekly LiveGUI DVD/USB ISO

To complement their minimal install images and various stage archives produced, the Gentoo project has restarted the process to also begin producing a LiveGUI DVD/USB image as a more friendly first encounter with this Linux distribution.
After taking a long break, Gentoo developers are back to spinning a weekly ISO image of Gentoo that can boot to a GUI and work off DVD/USB media.
At the moment though this restart of the Gentoo LiveGUI spin is a bit rough and when trying it out myself it was running into X11 errors at boot even with Radeon graphics. The current image is using the Linux 5.15 kernel, OpenRC as usual for Gentoo, and other usual Gentoo traits.
The plan is for the Gentoo LiveGUI ISO to boot directly to a KDE Plasma desktop and ship out-of-the-box with common Linux desktop software. Some of the software to be included is LibreOffice, Firefox and Chromium, IRC editors, multiple text editors, Inkscape, GIMP, Kdenlive, and the other usual popular packages.
The Gentoo LiveGUI spin is alongside the other options on the Gentoo.org download page.
The state of the Gentoo live image back when it was celebrating its 10th birthday.
While this new Gentoo LiveGUI is just getting off the ground now, Gentoo is hosting an artwork content in hopes of open-source designers helping out in coming up with a good theme for their live desktop spin. They are hoping the open-source community can help with Gentoo-themed artwork and branding material around Gentoo LiveGUI so it will be "the coolest Linux live medium ever" as among their goals.
