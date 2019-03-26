For those trying to keep to a systemd-free system, Gentoo developers have GNOME once again working without being dependent on systemd. The developers have managed with GNOME 3.30 the ability to use any init system desired, well, primarily OpenRC as is popular with Gentoo users.
Gentoo developers managed in their testing branch to get GNOME 3.30 on Gentoo working again with OpenRC and not dependent upon systemd. They are using the elogind project as a logind implementation independent of systemd, which required updates for getting the desktop working with GNOME 3.30.
GNOME 3.32, released earlier this month, is expected to be made available in a testing branch soon with this ability to work outside of the scope of systemd.
More details via the Gentoo.org news and all the interesting information from developer Mart Raudsepp's blog.
5 Comments