Gentoo's 64-bit ARM Support Is Now In Good Shape With Profiles Deemed Stable

Gentoo's AArch64/ARM64 support for 64-bit ARM should now be in good shape.
The Gentoo project announced this morning that all of their ARM64 profiles are now considered stable.
Gentoo's profiles are for Portage for specifying the system packages and their configurations for assembling the rolling-release Gentoo system.
In the Gentoo.org announcement, the Linux distribution thanked Packet Host for providing bare metal Arm server access that enabled their developers the timely ability to finish stabilizing these Portage profiles for 64-bit ARM.
4 Comments