Gentoo Linux Packages Up AMD ROCm, Makes Progress On RISC-V, LTO+PGO Python

Gentoo Linux developers were very busy over the course of 2021 for this popular rolling-release operating system choice.

The Gentoo project has published their 2021 recap this week that outlines all of the achievements made over the past calendar year. Some of the highlights for Gentoo in 2021 included:

- AMD's ROCm compute driver stack is now fully packaged for Gentoo. While NVIDIA CUDA support is relatively easy to deploy across distributions. having Gentoo Linux package Radeon Open eCosystem is actually an achievement... AMD with ROCm binaries only officially supports enterprise Linux distributions while those distributions independently working to package the ROCm sources have seen mixed success. Gentoo packaging -all- ROCm packages is the first I've heard any major Linux distribution achieving that independent milestone.

- Much improved Gentoo support for the RISC-V architecture with more software now building for RISC-V, among other improvements.

- The Gentoo Motorola 68000 "M68k" port has been restored.

- Improved PowerPC 64-bit little-endian support and getting more software building there.

- Initial port to LoongArch as that Chinese MIPS-derived CPU architecture.

- Gentoo's Python build now has support for LTO (Link Time Optimizations) and PGO (Profile Guided Optimizations) during building.

- Continued work on Gentoo's support for the Musl libc for those interested in this alternative C library implementation.

- Gentoo's GURU user-curated repository has grown by 72% over 2020 when going by number of commits while the number of trusted contributors has more than doubled.

- Seven new formal Gentoo developers joined this year.

- The number of commits to the main Gentoo repository grew by 21%.

- Experimental binary package hosting on the Gentoo mirrors.

- Keeping up to date with new upstream open-source software releases like GCC 11.2, Binutils 2.37, KDE Frameworks 5.88, GNOME 40, and more.

- Gentoo developers decided to discontinued eudev as their fork of systemd-udev.

Learn more about their 2021 work on Gentoo.org.
