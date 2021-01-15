Gentoo Saw Total Commits Rise By 42% In 2020, Great Progress On Wayland
The pandemic didn't adversely impact the Gentoo Linux project's operations with seeing the overall number of commits grow by nearly 42% last year within the Gentoo repository. Gentoo also saw commits from 333 unique authors in 2020, up from 333 the year prior. Plus they've made other improvements too for this technical-minded Linux distribution too during 2020.

The Gentoo project published their retrospective for 2020. Besides healthy growth on a commit basis, the past year brought "distribution kernels" to Gentoo for building/installing kernels entirely via the package manager, Wayland support "progressed greatly" with their KDE Plasma and GNOME desktop packages as well as via the likes of Wayfire and Sway compositors, Lua and Python packaging improvements, and more.

Gentoo in 2020 also saw its AArch64 support promoted to stable, RISC-V architecture support get underway, and a new 64-bit Android prefix tarball was published.

Those interested in finding out more about the great strides by Gentoo in 2020, see their retrospective in full at Gentoo.org.
