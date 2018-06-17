Genode-Based Sculpt OS Now Available With Easy-To-Use Disk Image

Sculpt OS is striving to become a general purpose operating system built off the Genode OS framework. The second release of Sculpt OS is now available and it's much easier now to try out.
Sculpt OS relies upon Genode's micro-kernel architecture, sandboxed drivers, and other modern approaches for providing a unique OS on commodity PC hardware.
Sculpt OS comes with a ready-to-use USB disk image that can be easily booted to a GUI. They announced the new release this week at Genode.org.
The 20MB disk image includes Firefox that is running on TinyCore Linux via a virtual machine, a Qt-based text editor, and various administrative interfaces.
Those wanting to give it a whirl this weekend can try it out here with the USB disk image or also a VirtualBox image.
