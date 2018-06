Genode-Based Sculpt OS Now Available With Easy-To-Use Disk Image

Sculpt OS is striving to become a general purpose operating system built off the Genode OS framework . The second release of Sculpt OS is now available and it's much easier now to try out.Sculpt OS relies upon Genode's micro-kernel architecture, sandboxed drivers, and other modern approaches for providing a unique OS on commodity PC hardware.Sculpt OS comes with a ready-to-use USB disk image that can be easily booted to a GUI. They announced the new release this week at Genode.org

The 20MB disk image includes Firefox that is running on TinyCore Linux via a virtual machine, a Qt-based text editor, and various administrative interfaces.Those wanting to give it a whirl this weekend can try it out here with the USB disk image or also a VirtualBox image.