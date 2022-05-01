Sculpt OS 22.04 Brings New Drivers, Service-Level Sandboxing

Building off the recent release of Genode OS 22.02 as the open-source operating system framework, Sculpt OS 22.04 was released this week as the project's effort around producing a general purpose operating system.
Genode's Sculpt OS 22.04 adds service-level sandboxing support, multiple new drivers, much better hardware-accelerated graphics support, and other improvements.
Genode OS
Sculpt OS 22.04 pulls in more ported drivers from the Linux 5.14 kernel. The hardware driver focus this cycle is on enabling more wireless, graphics, and USB hardware to work under this original OS. Each driver continues to run in a dedicated sandbox per the Genode design. The hardware accelerated graphics improvements in this Sculpt OS update mostly benefit VirtualBox VM usage.
Sculpt OS disk images are available for trying to run either bare metal or under the likes of QEMU and VirtualBox. More details on Sculpt OS 22.04 over on Genode.org.
