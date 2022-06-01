Genode OS 22.05 Adds WireGuard VPN Support, Linux Device Driver Updates
For ending out the month of May the Genode open-source operating system framework developers published a new feature release of their software as they advance both the framework itself and the Sculpt OS general purpose operating system.

Genode OS 22.05 delivers on one of their big road-map goals for the year of WireGuard virtual private network support. Genode OS 22.05 introduces a dedicated VPN component derived from the Linux kernel implementation of the WireGuard protocol. This is good enough to get Sculpt OS going with WireGuard support.

Genode OS 22.05 also continues the recent trend of being able to leverage Linux device drivers to expand the PC hardware support under this original operating system. There has been Linux device driver environment work around WiFi, the Intel display/graphics driver, and other components derived from around the Linux 5.14.21 state.

There are also PCI improvements, improved touch event support, initial telephony support for Genode's PinePhone port, and various other refinements.

Downloads and more details on the Genode OS 22.05 release via Genode.org.
