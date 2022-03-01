Genode OS 22.02 Improves Ability To Use Linux Device Drivers, Adds VirtualBox 3D Guests
1 March 2022
Genode OS continues to be developed as an innovative open-source operating system framework. Genode developers closed out February by issuing the Genode OS Framework 22.02 release with many new features and improvements.

Genode OS has laid out rather ambitious goals for 2022 from PinePhone support to WireGuard VPN handling to various driver enhancements and other capabilities. So far with Genode OS Framework 22.02 they are on the right track with hitting their goals so far around OpenGL acceleration for Oracle VM VirtualBox 6 and getting some early progress on the PinePhone bring-up.

Genode OS Framework 22.02 has 3D/OpenGL acceleration for guest VMs running within VirtualBox 6, making improvements for Sculpt OS as the general purpose operating system built around atop Genode, a fresh port of USB host controller driver support from Linux, various performance improvements to its Intel GPU driver ported from Linux, and various other driver related improvements with particular focuses on the PinePhone and Raspberry Pi hardware.

With Genode OS 22.02 they have followed their Arm SoC bring-up support of making use of more Linux peripheral drivers on their platform and using the new method now for more x86 drivers. The USB host controller x86 driver was their focus currently and this new Linux device driver environment will continue to be built up for future releases.

Those interested in all the low-level technical details about the improvements made with Genode 22.02 can see the release notes in full over on Genode.org.
