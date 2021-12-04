Genode OS 21.11 Now Has Working Intel Gen9+ Graphics, Better PinePhone Support

Genode OS as the interesting open-source operating system framework is out with its v21.11 release this week and delivers on many hardware improvements and other features.Genode OS 21.11 delivers on a number improvements and new features such as:- Genode's support for the Allwinner A64 SoC and in particular the PinePhone support has made "big leaps forward" this cycle. Touchscreen support and other functionality should be working now for the PinePhone on Genode.- Genode's Intel graphics support now allows Skylake/Gen9 graphics and newer. Previously Genode developers were primarily bound to Gen8/Broadwell graphics working based on their ported code from Linux while now Gen9+ should be working. This Genode release is making use of Mesa 21.0 with the Intel Iris Gallium3D.- Vivante graphics support is also being worked on based on the code from Linux's Etnaviv DRM driver and accompanying Mesa Gallium3D driver.- Various other Linux device driver handling improvements.- Feature complete support for VirtaulBox 6.- Continued work on supporting various SoCs, including the NXP i.MX in particular tending to receive a lot of interest by Genode developers.- Sculpt OS as Genode's general purpose operating system is now supporting 64-bit ARM in addition to x86/x86_64.- Genode's SDL2 library now supports audio support using OSS and OpenGL graphics support.



Genode OS Project