Genode as an original operating system framework that has been in development for more than a decade is out with a new release. The Genode OS based Sculpt OS as their "general purpose OS" push is also updated.
This year the Genode Labs crew has been working a lot on the ARM architecture support and that is still a theme for this cycle. Genode OS Framework 20.11 brings Sculpt OS to 64-bit ARM and adds support for multi-core virtualization on ARM. The Sculpt OS 64-bit ARM focus so far is on the NXP i.MX8 EVK development board.
Outside of the ARM area, Genode OS 20.11 has a new CPU balancing mechanism to allow for dynamic CPU load balancing. The release is rounded out by new Open Sound System (OSS) API support, improved power management, and other new hardware support. The improved power management comes by means of finally supporting Intel hardware P-States.
For those interested in original operating system designs, more details and downloads with Genode OS Framework 20.11 are available from Genode.org.
