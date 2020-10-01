Genode OS Framework 20.11 Brings Dynamic CPU Load Balancing, 64-bit ARM Sculpt OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 November 2020 at 03:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Genode as an original operating system framework that has been in development for more than a decade is out with a new release. The Genode OS based Sculpt OS as their "general purpose OS" push is also updated.

This year the Genode Labs crew has been working a lot on the ARM architecture support and that is still a theme for this cycle. Genode OS Framework 20.11 brings Sculpt OS to 64-bit ARM and adds support for multi-core virtualization on ARM. The Sculpt OS 64-bit ARM focus so far is on the NXP i.MX8 EVK development board.

Outside of the ARM area, Genode OS 20.11 has a new CPU balancing mechanism to allow for dynamic CPU load balancing. The release is rounded out by new Open Sound System (OSS) API support, improved power management, and other new hardware support. The improved power management comes by means of finally supporting Intel hardware P-States.

For those interested in original operating system designs, more details and downloads with Genode OS Framework 20.11 are available from Genode.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mageia 8 Linux OS Is Inching Closer To Release
Arch Linux Conference 2020 Material Now Available
OpenSolaris-Derived OmniOS CE Updated With A Ton Of Changes
OpenIndiana 2020.10 Released For Continuing Where OpenSolaris Left Off
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved Memory Management
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks