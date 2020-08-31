The Genode OS project is out with its 20.08 version bump that brings some high profile improvements for this open-source operating system framework.
Among the highlights of the newly-released Genode OS 20.08 are:
- The ability to run the Chromium web engine as a native component. Google Chrome/Chromium itself hasn't been brought to Genode OS but the initial Chromium Web Engine user on Genode is the Falkon web browser.
- Improved Qt5 tool-kit integration.
- There's been "a major surgery of the low-level GUI stack." This graphical user interface work has been 2+ years in the making and preps for future graphics/input driver work, including the ability to change out the graphics drivers without rebooting the system. There is also other new graphics features being worked on.
- Continued work on the 64-bit ARM i.MX8 SoC target support.
- A new platform driver for the Raspberry Pi.
- The Genode Consistent Block Encrypter (CBE) has reached feature completeness for improved data encryption capabilities.
Genode's general purpose operating system Sculpt OS has also seen various improvements, interactive CPU affinity configuration, and fail-safe handling of unsupported partition tables.
More details on Genode OS 20.08 at Genode.org.
