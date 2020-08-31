Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 August 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Genode OS project is out with its 20.08 version bump that brings some high profile improvements for this open-source operating system framework.

Among the highlights of the newly-released Genode OS 20.08 are:

- The ability to run the Chromium web engine as a native component. Google Chrome/Chromium itself hasn't been brought to Genode OS but the initial Chromium Web Engine user on Genode is the Falkon web browser.

- Improved Qt5 tool-kit integration.

- There's been "a major surgery of the low-level GUI stack." This graphical user interface work has been 2+ years in the making and preps for future graphics/input driver work, including the ability to change out the graphics drivers without rebooting the system. There is also other new graphics features being worked on.

- Continued work on the 64-bit ARM i.MX8 SoC target support.

- A new platform driver for the Raspberry Pi.

- The Genode Consistent Block Encrypter (CBE) has reached feature completeness for improved data encryption capabilities.

Genode's general purpose operating system Sculpt OS has also seen various improvements, interactive CPU affinity configuration, and fail-safe handling of unsupported partition tables.

More details on Genode OS 20.08 at Genode.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Mageia 8 Beta 1 Released With Many Improvements
OPNsense 20.7 Released For This BSD-Powered Open-Source Firewall
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Reaches Alpha
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging
OpenMandriva Progressing On Rolling Release Version, Moving Away From i686 Repository
ReactOS Hires Developer To Work On Their Open-Source Windows Storage Stack
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Linux Might Better Plan Its Code/Hardware Obsolescence From The Kernel