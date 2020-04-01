Genode OS 20.05 Adds Capability-Based Security Using SECCOMP, Drops Python 2 + Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 May 2020 at 08:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Version 20.05 of the Genode open-source operating system framework is now available with many improvements.

Genode OS 20.05 contains various work particularly on the consolidation and optimization front. There is also better 64-bit Arm support, documentation improvements, and capability-based security using SECCOMP on Linux.

Genode OS 20.05 has improvements to its consistent block encrypter, retired its Noux runtime environment, removed Rust support after no one has been maintaining its support in years, dropping Python 2 given its EOL status and Python 3 support being in good shape, MSI-X support on x86, and various other updates.

More details on the Genode OS 20.05 improvements via the Genode.org release notes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 20.04
Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" Released With Many Improvements For This Mobile Linux OS
Manjaro 20.0 Released With Its Flagship Easy-To-Use, Arch-Based Xfce Desktop Distro
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop