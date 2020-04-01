Version 20.05 of the Genode open-source operating system framework is now available with many improvements.
Genode OS 20.05 contains various work particularly on the consolidation and optimization front. There is also better 64-bit Arm support, documentation improvements, and capability-based security using SECCOMP on Linux.
Genode OS 20.05 has improvements to its consistent block encrypter, retired its Noux runtime environment, removed Rust support after no one has been maintaining its support in years, dropping Python 2 given its EOL status and Python 3 support being in good shape, MSI-X support on x86, and various other updates.
More details on the Genode OS 20.05 improvements via the Genode.org release notes.
