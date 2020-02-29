The Genode operating system framework is out with a new release along with its general purpose Sculpt OS operating system.
The developers of this original open-source operating system have been working on i.MX ARM support recently, which is now in working order including for its Sculpt OS.
Sculpt OS itself remains a big focus as the developers work to make it more user-friendly and all around enhancing the usability of this original OS attempt. An updated image of the OS will be released soon with among the lower-level improvements being the inclusion of OpenBSD 6.6 audio driver coverage, support for virtual desktops, and Seoul VM monitor support.
Those interested in learning more about this intriguing operating system framework and Sculpt OS general purpose operating system can do so at Genode.org.
Add A Comment