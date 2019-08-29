Genode OS 19.08 Released With Better POSIX Compatibility, Qt 5.13 Support
Genode OS as the operating system framework with a micro-kernel abstraction layer and other components is out today with their newest update. Genode OS Framework 19.08 is the new version that will ultimately power their Sculpt OS general purpose operating system.

Genode OS Framework 19.08 ships with better keyboard layout support, extended 64-bit ARM support and i.MX8 SoC support, various POSIX compatibility improvements, a new SMBIOS decoder, a better SSH terminal, Qt 5.13 is now included, and many other updates.

Those wishing to learn more about the Genode OS Framework 19.08 release can do so via the detailed release notes on Genode.org.
