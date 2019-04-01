For those intrigued by the Genode open-source operating system framework and its microkernel abstraction layer, Genode OS 19.05 is out this morning as the newest quarterly feature release.
With Genode 19.05 is the introduction of a kernel-agnostic virtualization interface, initial support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64), the new/upgraded toolchain uses C++17 by default with GCC 8.3, and various run-time updates.
The upgraded compiler toolchain uses GCC 8.3 paired with Binutils 2.32 and libstdc++ 8.3.0 while using C++17 as the default C++ language mode for building out the operating system framework. With the addition of AArch64, Genode OS now supports x86, x86_64, ARM 32-bit, ARM 64-bit, and RISC-V.
Genode OS 19.05 also brings updated Intel network drivers, better Xilinx Zynq support, i.MX7 Dual SABRE board support, and various work on the different supported micro-kernels.
More details on Genode OS 19.05 over on Genode.org.
