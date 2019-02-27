The Genode operating system framework continues marching along with SculptOS that they are sculpting into a general purpose operating system. The project's first release of 2019 is now available.
The Genode OS Framework 19.02 and their adjacent Sculpt OS update brings a federated software provisioning model, finally makes available Java with its OpenJDK support being stable on x86-64 and 32-bit ARM, improved run-time support for Ada and OCaml programming languages, better support for the i.MX6 Quad Sabrelite, and other improvements.
Genode 19.02 also works on better API safety, updates to its custom GUI stack around window management and Unicode support within its terminal, a new screenshot utility, updated OpenSSL, and various tooling / build system improvements.
More details on Genode OS 19.02 via Genode.org.
