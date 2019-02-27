Genode OS 19.02 Released With Sculpt OS Improvements, Java Availability
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 February 2019 at 09:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Genode operating system framework continues marching along with SculptOS that they are sculpting into a general purpose operating system. The project's first release of 2019 is now available.

The Genode OS Framework 19.02 and their adjacent Sculpt OS update brings a federated software provisioning model, finally makes available Java with its OpenJDK support being stable on x86-64 and 32-bit ARM, improved run-time support for Ada and OCaml programming languages, better support for the i.MX6 Quad Sabrelite, and other improvements.

Genode 19.02 also works on better API safety, updates to its custom GUI stack around window management and Unicode support within its terminal, a new screenshot utility, updated OpenSSL, and various tooling / build system improvements.

More details on Genode OS 19.02 via Genode.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Amazon Adds RISC-V Support To FreeRTOS
Mageia 7.0 Beta 2 Released - Powered By Linux 4.20, Mesa 19.0-rc
Redox OS Exploring Coreboot Payload, Other Improvements
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The State Of Debian & Fedora On The RISC-V Architecture
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta Brings Installer Improvements, Dnfdragora GUI Package Manager
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros