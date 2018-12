Genode, the open-source operating system framework focused on a micro-kernel layer and various innovative user-space components, is out with its latest feature update. The developers at Genode Labs also continue bringing up their Sculpt OS effort for Genode as a general purpose operating system.The Genode 18.11 feature release brings support for Mirage-OS unikernels, a new health-monitoring mechanism for the system, the start of a Genode SDK, window layout system improvements, and they have finally developed SSH server support.These efforts also benefit their Sculpt OS general purpose operating system with run-time swapping of window decorations, window layouts being preserved now across reboots, and other enhancements.Genode OS 18.11 also has improvements around its recently added OpenJDK Java support, better Ada run-time support, pthread library support into Genode's libc library, better Zynq network driver performance, and other enhancements.More details at Genode.org