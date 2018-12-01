Genode OS 18.11 Gets SSH Server Support, MirageOS Unikernels & SDK
Genode, the open-source operating system framework focused on a micro-kernel layer and various innovative user-space components, is out with its latest feature update. The developers at Genode Labs also continue bringing up their Sculpt OS effort for Genode as a general purpose operating system.

The Genode 18.11 feature release brings support for Mirage-OS unikernels, a new health-monitoring mechanism for the system, the start of a Genode SDK, window layout system improvements, and they have finally developed SSH server support.

These efforts also benefit their Sculpt OS general purpose operating system with run-time swapping of window decorations, window layouts being preserved now across reboots, and other enhancements.

Genode OS 18.11 also has improvements around its recently added OpenJDK Java support, better Ada run-time support, pthread library support into Genode's libc library, better Zynq network driver performance, and other enhancements.

More details at Genode.org.
