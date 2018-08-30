Genode OS 18.08 Brings Support For Intel CPU Microcode Updating, Newer Linux Drivers
The Genode Operating System Framework is out with its latest release as well as an updated SculptOS that they are forging as their general purpose operating system.

Genode OS 18.08 brings support for Intel CPU microcode updating in light of recent security vulnerabilities needing microcode updates, updates of all their Linux-based drivers against Linux 4.16.3 upstream, a rework of their WiFi/network stack, improved hardware compatibility for PS/2 and network devices, and much more. There is also now multi-processor support for their custom x86 micro-kernel.

More details on the Genode OS 18.08 release via Genode.org.
