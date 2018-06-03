Genode OS 18.05 Rolls Out Java Support, New NVMe Driver & Sculpt OS Update
Version 18.05 of the Genode operating system framework is now available along with the second revision to its Sculpt OS, what desires to become a general purpose OS based upon Genode.

The Sculpt operating system now has better customization abilities, support for hot-plugging of USB storage devices, support for NVMe devices now in addition to SATA, interactive WiFi configuration, UEFI boot support, and many other improvements.

Genode OS 18.05 has also been working on virtual file-system (VFS) improvements, improved partition discovery and setup, NIC router support, improvements to its GUI stack, UTF-8 text encoding work, terminal enhancements, better text rendering, a new NVMe driver, Java language support OpenJDKv9 Java support with the HotSpot VM, initial Ada language support, and porting more software over to Genode.

More details on Genode OS 18.05 and the revised Sculpt OS via Genode.org.
