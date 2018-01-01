Genode Is Developing A GPU Multiplexer For Intel Graphics Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 February 2018 at 05:36 AM EST.
Besides talking about GNU Hurd in 2018 one of the other interesting talks in FOSDEM's micro-kernel track this year was on an Intel GPU resource multiplexer being developed by the Genode project.

Thanks to hardware-based features for isolation on Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics and newer, Genode OS has been working on GPU resource multiplexing for their operating system framework.

This solution supports the concurrent execution of multiple 3D applications and is done so in a lean manner and handled from user-space.

Those wanting to learn more about this initiative that didn't make it out to FOSDEM 2018 can see this slide deck or the WebM video recording of the presentation by Sebastian Sumpf.
