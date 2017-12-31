Generic FBDEV Emulation Proposed For DRM Drivers

DRM subsystem contributor Noralf Trønnes is proposing a patch-set to provide generic FBDEV emulation support in DRM drivers via exportable dumb buffers.
Noralf is striving towards getting rid of all FBDEV-related code from the DRM drivers and a big step towards that is getting this generic FBDEV emulation code working, which at this point amounts to just over 600 lines of new code.
While there's been calls for years to deprecate the FBDEV frame-buffer subsystem and pushing more embedded driver developers to develop DRM/KMS display drivers rather than FBDEV, this subsystem shows no signs of being killed off anytime soon. DRM drivers already wire in FBDEV support while this is a generic approach that could remove the few FBDEV bits within the DRM drivers.
Those interested in FBDEV/DRM drivers can learn more via this patch series.
2 Comments