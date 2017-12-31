Generic FBDEV Emulation Proposed For DRM Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 December 2017 at 09:31 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
DRM subsystem contributor Noralf Trønnes is proposing a patch-set to provide generic FBDEV emulation support in DRM drivers via exportable dumb buffers.

Noralf is striving towards getting rid of all FBDEV-related code from the DRM drivers and a big step towards that is getting this generic FBDEV emulation code working, which at this point amounts to just over 600 lines of new code.

While there's been calls for years to deprecate the FBDEV frame-buffer subsystem and pushing more embedded driver developers to develop DRM/KMS display drivers rather than FBDEV, this subsystem shows no signs of being killed off anytime soon. DRM drivers already wire in FBDEV support while this is a generic approach that could remove the few FBDEV bits within the DRM drivers.

Those interested in FBDEV/DRM drivers can learn more via this patch series.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Syzbot: Google Continuously Fuzzing The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.15-rc5 Released Early For Torvalds' Christmas Festivities
Damage Rectangle Interface Proposed For Atomic DRM Drivers
Linux 4.15-rc4 Kernel Released
VirtIO DRM Window Server Support: Letting Guest VMs Interface With Host's Compositor
Linux 4.15-rc3 Kernel Released
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
A Look At Canonical's Financial Performance From 2009 To 2017
Syzbot: Google Continuously Fuzzing The Linux Kernel
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default