Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 31 August 2020 at 09:14 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
In making for easier code re-use among file-systems and allowing a unified implementation to focus on a single code-base for optimizations moving forward, a generic case-folding implementation for Linux file-systems is being prepared for mainline.

EXT4 and F2FS have both supported optional UTF-8 based case-folding support for file/folder names on a per-folder basis going back a year. To date the file-systems have relied upon similar albeit copied implementations of the code while now it's being spun into a generic implementation that can be easily shared between file-systems. Besides avoiding code duplication for UTF8 case-folding, this standardization makes it more easy to optimize it moving forward without having to port any optimizations to the different file-system implementations. The code in its current form should be functionally equivalent to the existing per-filesystem code.

The common implementation and switching F2FS to use the generic support is currently queued in the Flash-Friendly File-System's "dev" branch. If no issues turn up, we can quite likely see this generic case-folding implementation come with Linux 5.10 later this year.
2 Comments
Related News
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Google Is Still Striving To Upstream Incremental FS In Linux
Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux
OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released With Unified Linux/BSD Support, Zstd Compression & Much More
ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS, Much Faster Decompression Speeds Too
OpenZFS File-System Merges Support For Using Zstd Compression
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store