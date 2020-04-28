Intel Gen11+ Graphics See An Easy Bump On Mesa 20.1-devel
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 April 2020 at 07:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
There's been a lot of interesting work hitting Mesa Git this week ahead of the Mesa 20.1 code branching and feature freeze. Merged this afternoon was a rather simple optimization benefiting Gen11 (Icelake) and newer for their open-source Vulkan driver, it's such a simple change it is almost surprising it took so long to benefit.

The change to the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver is for allowing all clear colors for texturing on Gen11+ hardware.

Due to an architectural improvement with Gen11 with now having two indirect clear colors, one of which will always work for texturing regardless of the format, it can basically be unconditionally used. Intel's Jason Ekstrand explained, "Because it's a simple HW indirect and doesn't involve copying surface states around, we can use it in the sampler without having to worry about surface states having out-of-date clear values. The result is that we can now allow any clear color when texturing."

With this simple change of just adding a conditional statement for Gen11 and newer to allow for any clear color for sampling, the benefits are profound. Jason noted, "This cuts the number of resolves in a RenderDoc trace of Dota2 by 95% on Gen11+ (you read that right) and improves perf by 3.5%. It improves perf in a handful of other workloads < 1%."

So the number of resolves ends up being greatly reduced and helps out Dota 2 as the main beneficiary but potentially other Vulkan games as well, we'll see during our next round of Icelake Core i7-1065G7 benchmarking. Not bad in any case for such a simple patch.

Mesa 20.1-devel should be proceeding to its release candidate phase in the days ahead and ideally going stable before the end of May with this improvement and much more.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Intel "Adaptive" P-State Frequency Governor Volleyed For Better GPU-Bound Efficiency
Intel Media Driver 20.2.pre1 Released With More Work Towards Gen12 + Discrete GPUs
Intel SGX Enclaves Support For Linux Sent Out For A 29th Time
Intel Tiger Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support Is Coming With Linux 5.8
A Fix Is Out For The Intel Ice Lake Performance Drop On Linux With The Dell XPS 7390
Intel FSGSBASE Linux Support Revived For A Performance Boost On Intel/AMD Processors
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement