Intel's Open-Source Graphics Driver Lands Another Icelake/Gen11 Performance Optimization

Thanks for noticing! We are on a mission to get our Linux graphics stack fully optimized. More to come. 👍 https://t.co/aGRLoG5hRH — Lisa Pearce (@gfxlisa) August 12, 2019

Intel open-source developer Kenneth Graunke who is the lead developer on their "Iris" Gallium3D driver has landed a new performance optimization in Mesa to help their Gen11/Icelake graphics performance.Ken managed another 1~3% performance boost for Gen11/Icelake. The optimization is using headerless RT writes for MRT cases and is an optimization made to their common compiler code used by i965/Iris/ANV drivers, but Ken's testing is focused on their new Iris OpenGL driver.He explained in the commit , "Gen11 adds support for specifying the render target index and src0 alpha present bits in the extended message descriptor. Previously, we had to use a message header for this, requiring extra instructions to write the fields, and two registers of extra payload."This only affects Gen11 and later with this being a new feature of the architecture. With this optimization he found their new OpenGL driver to run 1~3% faster depending upon the workload/application.Further Intel Linux graphics driver optimizations in general are expected moving forward, per Intel's Lisa Pearce: