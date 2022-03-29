NVIDIA Launches The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti For $1999+ USD
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 29 March 2022 at 09:00 AM EDT. 17 Comments
NVIDIA --
As expected and following months of rumors and leaks, NVIDIA today formally unveiled the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as their newest flagship graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founder's Edition will set you back $1,999 USD but it's a beast of a graphics card. The RTX 3090 Ti features 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X video memory. The GDDR6X video memory configuration allows for 1TB/s of memory bandwidth with the RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rated for78 RT TFLOPS, 40 shader TFLOPS, and 320 Tensor TFLOPS.

The graphics card is quite power hungry with a 480 Watt rating at base clocks using a 16-pin power connector. Given the power requirements, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models are largely three slot designs while some coolers have even stretched out to a quad slot design while only the liquid cooled RTX 3090 Ti models are expected to be dual slot graphics cards.


COLORFUL is among the NVIDIA partners today announcing GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards.


The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti costs $1,999 USD and there should be robust launch-day availability both for the Founder's Edition and from AIB partners. It will be interesting though to see how many graphics cards in the retail space manage to hold around that $2k pricing level with some early retailer listings already pointing significantly higher.

At the moment I don't have a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for Linux benchmarking but hopefully soon for showing how well this works for Linux gaming and creator / GPU compute workloads.
17 Comments
Related News
GStreamer Lands New NVIDIA Video Encoder Implementation
NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux Driver Released With RTX A4000H / RTX A5500 Support, Fixes
VDPAU 1.5 Video Decode Library Released With AV1 Support
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
NVIDIA GeForce FX / 6 / 7 Series GPUs Get Notable Open-Source Driver Improvement In 2022
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18