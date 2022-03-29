NVIDIA Launches The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti For $1999+ USD

As expected and following months of rumors and leaks, NVIDIA today formally unveiled the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as their newest flagship graphics card.The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founder's Edition will set you back $1,999 USD but it's a beast of a graphics card. The RTX 3090 Ti features 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X video memory. The GDDR6X video memory configuration allows for 1TB/s of memory bandwidth with the RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rated for78 RT TFLOPS, 40 shader TFLOPS, and 320 Tensor TFLOPS.The graphics card is quite power hungry with a 480 Watt rating at base clocks using a 16-pin power connector. Given the power requirements, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models are largely three slot designs while some coolers have even stretched out to a quad slot design while only the liquid cooled RTX 3090 Ti models are expected to be dual slot graphics cards.



COLORFUL is among the NVIDIA partners today announcing GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti costs $1,999 USD and there should be robust launch-day availability both for the Founder's Edition and from AIB partners. It will be interesting though to see how many graphics cards in the retail space manage to hold around that $2k pricing level with some early retailer listings already pointing significantly higher.At the moment I don't have a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for Linux benchmarking but hopefully soon for showing how well this works for Linux gaming and creator / GPU compute workloads.