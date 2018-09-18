The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Arrives For Linux Benchmarking

It looks like NVIDIA has their launch-day Linux support in order for the GeForce RTX 2080 "Turing" graphics cards slated to ship later this week as arriving today at Phoronix was the RTX 2080 Ti.The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is NVIDIA's new flagship desktop GPU with the Turing GPU architecture, 4352 CUDA cores, a 1635MHz boost clock speed rating for this Founder's Edition model, 11GB of GDDR6 video memory yielding a 616 GB/s memory bandwidth rating, and designed to suit real-time ray-tracing workloads with their RTX technology. Pricing on the RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Edition is $1,199 USD. Last week NVIDIA published more details on the Turing architecture for those interested as well as on the new mesh shader capability

While it looked like the Linux support might be a bit iffy considering their silence with us and not seeing any Linux references for the RTX 2080 series, they pulled through and I found out yesterday they would be sending over an RTX 2080 Ti (no RTX 2080, unfortunately, at least not yet).

As with Windows, the performance/review embargo doesn't expire until the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti begin shipping on Thursday. Assuming the Linux drivers play nicely, I'll be working on my boost clock speed to get some initial Linux benchmarks done in time. So on launch-day you will be able to enjoy some Linux gaming benchmark results while in the days to follow will be even more Linux tests once having more time with the hardware. Stay tuned!