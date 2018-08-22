NVIDIA Talks Up GeForce RTX 2080 Series Performance, But No Linux Mentions
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 August 2018 at 02:43 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
On Monday NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 20 series while today they have begun making some more performance details of these Turing-powered GPUs succeeding the GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" series.

NVIDIA has posted about how with the RTX 2080 graphics card it's now possible to game at 60 FPS at 4K with HDR capabilities. They have also shared some relative performance metrics of the GTX 1080 vs. RTX 2080 vs. RTX 2080 with select games where their deep-learning DLSS is supported.

With Deep Learning Super-Sampling, it's enough to allegedly allow select flagship games perform up to -- or over -- 2x the performance of the GeForce GTX 1080. But for other titles and without DLSS, it's more about 1.5x the performance of the Pascal GTX 1080.


The numbers shared were for EPIC Infiltrator, Final Fantasy XV, PUBG, ARK: Survival Evolved, JX3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Hitman 2, Wolfenstein II, Shadow of War, and Mass Effect Andromeda. Of course, none of these games are natively available for Linux -- or planned for native ports, at least what's been made public -- but eventually could see them coming up on Steam Play thanks to Wine/Proton and DXVK. It's also worth pointing out many of these titles support NVIDIA's new RTX ray-tracing tech, which is soon coming to Vulkan.

From today's data or that information coming out in previous days, there haven't been any Linux mentions at this point. I'm still waiting on hearing back from NVIDIA if they will be sending out review samples otherwise will have to scrounge them up some other way... Stay tuned as one way or another will find a way for delivering the Linux story to these NVIDIA Turing GPUs around the launch day on 20 September.
